Amarillo, TX

Amarillo man pleads guilty to meth distribution in federal court

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man recently pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division to a methamphetamine-related charge. This comes after an incident in east Amarillo in June 2020. According to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court, Randy Raymond Moody, also referred […]

Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
MIDLAND, TX
MISSION, TX
UVALDE, TX
