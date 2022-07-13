ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3 Charged With Attempting To Sell Stolen 'Hotel California' Lyrics, Notes

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0didqx_0geIWz2U00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Three men, including a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland, have been charged with a plot to sell almost 100 pages of lyrics and notes that were stolen from Eagles cofounder Don Henley back in the '70s.

The notes reportedly cover a good portion of Henley's songwriting from the Eagles' Hotel California-era songs. They are believed to have been stolen by an unnamed biographer more than 40 years ago.

Rock Hall curator Craig Inciardi and his alleged accomplices Glenn Horowitz and Edward Kosinski are accused of trying to sell the pilfered notes to potential buyers, including auction houses. Even Henley himself was pressed to buy back his stolen documents, prosecutors say.

The three men have been charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree, which could land them in prison for up to four years.

Horowitz, who acquired the documents in 2005, is additionally charged with first-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of hindering prosecution.

Inciardi has been suspended from his position at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Lawyers for the defendants say their clients are innocent and will "fight these unjustified charges vigorously."

Eagles manager Irving Azoff said in a statement to Rolling Stone that the band was heartened by the indictments. Henley himself is anticipating a reunion with his stolen papers.

"This action exposes the truth about music memorabilia sales of highly personal, stolen items hidden behind a facade of legitimacy,” said Azoff. "No one has the right to sell illegally obtained property or profit from the outright theft of irreplaceable pieces of musical history. These handwritten lyrics are an integral part of the legacy Don Henley has created over the course of his 50-plus-year career."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy