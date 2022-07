A man was stabbed to death in Boston early Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to a call about a person stabbed in the in the area of 110 Harvard St. in Dorchester shortly after 1 a.m. and found the man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

