VB Council balks again on changes to noise ordinance

By Lauren Murphy, Brian Reese
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday night again pushed back a vote on changes to the city’s noise ordinance.

The council is now scheduled to vote on the issue on October 18. Tuesday’s vote to defer was 10-0.

Councilman Guy Tower said he wanted council to come up with a better plan that what’s currently proposed.

Under the current proposed ordinance, sound would only have to be “plainly audible” to trigger a $250 civil violation. City Attorney Mark Stiles says “plainly audible” means any sound that can be heard by the human ear without aid.

Those who spoke in opposition to the changes on Tuesday night said they were worried how the updated ordinance would affect livelihoods of musicians at the Oceanfront.

Councilman John Moss said he understands concerns, but mentioned there are neighborhoods outside the Oceanfront in which noise is a concern, and people want the issue addressed. Still, he sided with the rest of council in deciding to defer the decision.

You can read more about the proposal in our previous coverage.

