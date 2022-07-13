Lisa Marie Presley pays tribute to son Benjamin Keough 2 years after his death

Lisa Marie Presley shared an emotional tribute to her late son, Benjamin Keough, on Tuesday to mark the two year anniversary of his death.

Taking to Instagram, Presley, 54, shared a photo of her and her son's feet and explained the special meaning behind their matching tattoos.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

She finished the caption with a broken-heart emoji and a frown emoji.

Presley's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, also took to social media to remember her late brother.

Keough, 33, shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her brother from her 2015 wedding to Ben Smith-Petersen.

"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you. It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben," she wrote, adding her own assortment of emojis.

Benjamin Keough, the grandson of the late singer Elvis Presley, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

In October that year, on what would have been his 28th birthday, Presley wrote a heartbreaking message to her son and posted it on Instagram alongside a photo of him wearing a birthday hat.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," she wrote at the time. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that," she added.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.