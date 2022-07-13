ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley pays tribute to son Benjamin Keough 2 years after his death

By Carson Blackwelder
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiHhz_0geIWASn00

Lisa Marie Presley shared an emotional tribute to her late son, Benjamin Keough, on Tuesday to mark the two year anniversary of his death.

Taking to Instagram, Presley, 54, shared a photo of her and her son's feet and explained the special meaning behind their matching tattoos.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

She finished the caption with a broken-heart emoji and a frown emoji.

Presley's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, also took to social media to remember her late brother.

Keough, 33, shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her brother from her 2015 wedding to Ben Smith-Petersen.

"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you. It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben," she wrote, adding her own assortment of emojis.

Benjamin Keough, the grandson of the late singer Elvis Presley, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

In October that year, on what would have been his 28th birthday, Presley wrote a heartbreaking message to her son and posted it on Instagram alongside a photo of him wearing a birthday hat.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," she wrote at the time. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that," she added.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Benjamin Keough
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Wedding#Celtic
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lisa Marie Presley Marks Two Years Since Benjamin Keough’s Death With Tattoo Photo

It has been two years since the death of Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley. Following Benjamin’s passing, Lisa had maintained a relatively scarce presence online. This week, however, she took to Instagram and Twitter to share a tribute post honoring Benjamin’s memory, which shows matching tattoos Lisa and Benjamin had.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy