Camdenton, MO

Stephen Watson (March 17, 1948 - January 17, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Stephen Watson and Christina Watson of Camdenton, Missouri passed away January 17, 2022 and March 27, 2022, respectively. Steve was born to Marion and Ruby Watson on March 17, 1948 in the Kansas City area. Christina was born November 25, 1952 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Ronald...

www.lakeexpo.com

lakeexpo.com

4683 Harbor Heights Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Location, location, location! Ideal area as you are right in the middle of Osage Beach close to anything/everything you want but also has a nice neighborhood type feel. Upon driving up to home, you'll note the fantastic curb appeal, flawless landscaping & flat driveway. Entering the home, you'll notice it's well cared for & in immaculate condition, vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, all stainless steel appliances & covered deck area that overlooks the back yard. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. 3beds/2baths on the main level and downstairs is ready to be framed as it has plans for additional 2beds/1bath, family room, utility room and wet-bar area if desired. Lower level walks out back yard which has a 6' privacy fence. Don't wait any longer; make the move now to live in this ideal location at Lake of the Ozarks!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
State
Kansas State
Camdenton, MO
Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Tina, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Linn Creek, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Obituaries
City
Camdenton, MO
lakeexpo.com

171 Crown Point Lane, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

Amazingly secluded fixer upper in one of the most desired neighborhoods at the lake! This property includes 4 gentle lake view lots nestled in the woods. Main level has windows lakeside to take advantage of the huge winter views. Trees could be trimmed up in the summertime to open up the view, as well. Great location minutes from the Swim and Tennis Club with lake access, boat ramp, walking path and many more of the Four Seasons amenities. Seller will take offers until Tuesday July 19th at noon. Sellers to respond by 2:00 pm. Sellers have never occupied the property so no seller's disclosures to be provided.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Captain Ron's - Live Music by DJ Kyle

WHERE: Captain Ron's Bar & Grill, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Join us for live music at Captain Ron's by DJ Kyle. Beachfront fun at Lake of the Ozarks for all ages! Captain Ron's offers that and so much more. With live entertainment, volleyball area and beach for the whole family. Don't miss out on making the trip to this Lake legend!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Person
Robin Hahn
933kwto.com

Trial Date Set for Terry Ewens of Eldon

A trial date has been set for a man charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home. Terry Ewens of Eldon is set to stand trial in March of next year on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last seen wearing a light blue Cardinal t-shirt, blue jeans and closed-toe black sandals.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

MISSING PERSON from Camdenton – Brian Byrd, 50

CAMDENTON, Mo.– Camdenton County Sheriff's Office is searching for Brian Byrd, 50. Byrd is described as a white male with grey hair, blue eyes, 185 pounds and 6'2″. Byrd was last seen wearing a light blue Cardinal t-shirt, blue jeans and closed-toe black sandals. He left in a black Lexus with a Missouri license reading EB0Z4G.
CAMDENTON, MO
#Lakers#Camdenton High School#Ozark Ford
KOLR10 News

Sign Wars? McDonalds begins a sign war between Marshfield businesses

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A sign war has begun in the streets of Marshfield causing multiple businesses to retaliate against Marshfield McDonald's initial war declaration. If you are driving around Marshfield you might have read some strange signs on businesses. The reason is because McDonald's declared a sign war against their across-the-street neighbor Dairy Queen.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Southern Boone School District places superintendent on leave

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Southern Boone School District has placed its superintendent on leave. In a letter sent out to families and students, the school district announced that Superintendent Chris Felmlee was placed on leave Thursday. The school district didn't provide a reason why Felmlee was placed on leave or when he might return to the position.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several people hurt after tour bus crashes into Cole County home

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a tour bus crashed overnight into a Cole County home. Firefighters at the scene told ABC 17 News the crash happened around 3 a.m. near Highway 54 and Farm View Road. At least 14 people were treated for minor to moderate injuries.
lakeexpo.com

Human Remains Found At Lake Of The Ozarks May Be Local Man Who Went Missing

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Human remains found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park may be those of a local man who went missing more than a month ago. The remains were found by Camden County Sheriff's Department at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department about the body's location. Detectives and deputies from both departments as well as Missouri State Park Rangers responded to the area near McCubbins Point, in Lake of the Ozarks State Park, and located what they think may be the body of 36-year-old Tanner Elmore.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
houstonherald.com

Teen cited after crash in county

A Lynchburg teen was charged Thursday with two offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Noah J. Haney, 19, was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting a motor vehicle accident. He was processed and released to another party.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Authorities Investigate Report of Submerged Car at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a car that was found submerged in the Lake of the Ozarks. Crews were searching the water for a local attorney that has been missing since earlier this week when they discovered the vehicle. In assistance with the Camden County Sheriff's Office, authorities...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

