ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lady A's Charles Kelley Hints At 'Something Cool Brewing Up' With Breland

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0velUY_0geIW8ma00
Photo: Getty Images

Lady A has something new in the works… Charles Kelley posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday (July 13), seemingly dropping a hint at a possible new collaboration with one of the genre’s biggest rising stars.

Kelley’s post shows him backstage with bandmate Hillary Scott and “My Truck” artist Breland. “Got something cool brewing up with this man,” Kelley teased in his caption, tagging Breland and Lady A.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Lady A (which also includes Dave Haywood) is “brewing up” with Breland; however, it wouldn't be the first time they've teamed up for something. The trio previously shared an acoustic rendition of their smash-hit 2009 song, “Need You Now,” adding Breland to the mix (expertly renaming the group “Lady A and B”). The four of them also joined forces on stage last month at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Breland was a surprise guest when Lady A performed on the final night of CMA Fest (a show that will air on August 3).

During the CMA Fest performance, Lady A also debuted their new song before it officially released on June 21. “Summer State of Mind” offers the perfect summer vibes, and it’s “all about the person you love in your life helping you come out of the cold,” Scott previously explained in a statement shared by the group's record label. “No matter what time of year it is, it’s all about just feelin’ warm and cozy and ready for summer.”

Breland kicked off the summer with his own must-listen song, “Natural,” which nods to ‘90s country by featuring an interpolation of Shania Twain’s iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Breland announced last month that his highly-anticipated debut album, Cross Country, is set to drop on September 9. He shared on Instagram that he’s “so excited for y’all to hear what I’ve been working on for the past two and a half years.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy