Lady A's Charles Kelley Hints At 'Something Cool Brewing Up' With Breland

Lady A has something new in the works… Charles Kelley posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday (July 13), seemingly dropping a hint at a possible new collaboration with one of the genre’s biggest rising stars.

Kelley’s post shows him backstage with bandmate Hillary Scott and “My Truck” artist Breland. “Got something cool brewing up with this man,” Kelley teased in his caption, tagging Breland and Lady A.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Lady A (which also includes Dave Haywood) is “brewing up” with Breland; however, it wouldn't be the first time they've teamed up for something. The trio previously shared an acoustic rendition of their smash-hit 2009 song, “Need You Now,” adding Breland to the mix (expertly renaming the group “Lady A and B”). The four of them also joined forces on stage last month at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Breland was a surprise guest when Lady A performed on the final night of CMA Fest (a show that will air on August 3).

During the CMA Fest performance, Lady A also debuted their new song before it officially released on June 21. “Summer State of Mind” offers the perfect summer vibes, and it’s “all about the person you love in your life helping you come out of the cold,” Scott previously explained in a statement shared by the group's record label. “No matter what time of year it is, it’s all about just feelin’ warm and cozy and ready for summer.”

Breland kicked off the summer with his own must-listen song, “Natural,” which nods to ‘90s country by featuring an interpolation of Shania Twain’s iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Breland announced last month that his highly-anticipated debut album, Cross Country, is set to drop on September 9. He shared on Instagram that he’s “so excited for y’all to hear what I’ve been working on for the past two and a half years.”