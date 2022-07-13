ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the budget...

College Station Councilman Dennis Maloney on WTAW

College Station Councilman Dennis Maloney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Amazon’s drone facility, streets in the Pebble Creek neighborhood, the city budget, inflation, funding the Regional Mobility Authority, why he wants to implement a gas tax, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, July 15, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Lone Star Division Champions Stay in Elite Form as Cavalry Win 3-1

Bryan-College Station, Texas (July 14th, 2022)- The Brazos Cavalry FC were named the 2022 USL2 Lone Star Division champions after last Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Round Rock SC. This is the 3rd USL2 division championship since joining the league in 2017. The (9-2-1) Brazos Valley champions welcomed the (3-7-2)...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

