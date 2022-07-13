College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Councilman Dennis Maloney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Amazon’s drone facility, streets in the Pebble Creek neighborhood, the city budget, inflation, funding the Regional Mobility Authority, why he wants to implement a gas tax, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, July 15, 2022.
The College Station city council’s decision add a name to the nature center at Lick Creek Park was not unanimous. Thursday’s 4-1 vote to name the facility for former mayor and councilman Gary Halter followed an exchange between councilmembers Elizabeth Cunha and Dennis Maloney. Cunha first attempted to...
A College Station police officer on patrol at three a.m. Thursday morning sees a man walking in the Wolf Pen Creek area wearing a white mask, a black hoodie and black joggers, and carrying a backpack. A CSPD arrest report states the man “absconded” after seeing the patrol vehicle....
Bryan-College Station, Texas (July 14th, 2022)- The Brazos Cavalry FC were named the 2022 USL2 Lone Star Division champions after last Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Round Rock SC. This is the 3rd USL2 division championship since joining the league in 2017. The (9-2-1) Brazos Valley champions welcomed the (3-7-2)...
