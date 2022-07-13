ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-car crash shuts down lane on I-691 in Meriden

By Olivia Lank
 4 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-car crash caused delays on I-691 East in Meriden Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened between exits 7 and 8 just before noon, shutting down the left lane. The lane has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

WTNH

WTNH

