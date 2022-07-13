ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs N Harmony coming to Cook’s Garage

By KCBD Staff
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony!

LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for a night full of hit songs that defined several generations.
LUBBOCK, TX
LUBBOCK, TX
