Greenville, SC

Tickets on sale for Greenville Country Music Fest

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago
CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The lineup has been announced and tickets are on sale for the Greenville Country Music Fest.

The music fest will be held at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park beginning at noon on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

On Saturday, the main stage will include Zack Bryan, Ernest, Stoney Larue and more.

On Sunday, the main stage will include Turnpike Troubadours, The Marshall Tucker Band, Flatland Cavalry and more.

To see the entire lineup for both nights and buy tickets, click here.

