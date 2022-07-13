Obituary: Harold Keats Harrison, 89

HARRISON

Harold Keats Harrison, 89, of Lewisburg, WV, passed away, Monday, July 11, 2022, at Stonerise Rainelle. Born October 26, 1932, in his parents’ home in Renick, WV, he was the son of the late James W. and Fannie Beavers Harrison.

Harold was a graduate of Frankford High School and attended Potomac State College. He was a US Marine Corp I Company 3rd Battalion 5th Regiment First Marine Division Veteran and served during the Korean War. Harold was in combat over three hundred days. He owned and worked his dairy farm in Renick and worked in the Northwest, primarily in the state of Oregon, in timber with his brother, Clyde.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mabel Grey DeRosa, Pansey Frances Harrison, Erma Chloe Fuell, Ollie Irene Hughes; brothers, Clyde, Elmo, Ebby, Forest, Harvey, and Joe Glenn Harrison. Harold was the last surviving member of eleven children.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-four years, Martha Morgan Harrison; sons, Harold Lane Harrison (Donna), Clyde Dean Harrison; three daughters; grandson, Bret Harrison (Jordan); eight additional grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; stepsons, Steven Hughes (Amanda), Tracy Hughes (Angela); seven step-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Alyson, Audrey, Jana, Cora, and Owen Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Morningside Cemetery, Renick, WV. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

