Opelousas, LA

Worker dies while trimming trees in Opelousas

 4 days ago
A worker has died in an accident, Opelousas Police say.

Police identified the man as Kevin Thomas, 50, owner of the company, Busy Bird Tree Service, which was contracted to the city to trim some trees.

He was trimming trees near the baseball fields in South City Park at about 8 a.m. this morning when he fell, police say. The Opelousas Fire Department were first on the scene.

"One of my captains heard someone screaming for help on the baseball field", says Fire Chief Charles Mason.

The fire department aided Thomas until EMS arrived, transporting him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"Unfortunately, his fall resulted in fatal injury", says Mayor Julius Alsandor.

City officials are expected to release more information soon.

