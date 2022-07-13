Henrico-based Elephant Insurance donates $300,000 to 52 nonprofits

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico-based Elephant Insurance recently completed its fourth round of charitable giving to nonprofits, bringing its total amount of donations in the past year to $300,000, awarded to 52 nonprofits impacted by or providing relief related to the COVID pandemic. The gifts were part of the insurer’s Helping Herd program, which launched in August 2021. All the nonprofits that benefited from the funds do work in the spaces of mental health; diversity, equity, and inclusion; physical health and community health, with each giving round focusing on one category. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen .

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.