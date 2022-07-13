ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils deal Zacha to Bruins as NHL free agency set to open

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZL6oB_0geITVrR00
Free Agency Hockey FILE - New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha is shown during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Newark, N.J., Friday, April 29, 2022. The New Jersey Devils swapped forwards with the Boston Bruins, trading winger Pavel Zacha for center Erik Haula in a trade completed less than an hour before the NHL’s free agency period opened on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)

The New Jersey Devils swapped forwards with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, trading winger Pavel Zacha for center Erik Haula in a deal completed less than an hour before the NHL’s free agency period opened.

The move balances out the Devils' lineup with New Jersey in the mix to land forward Johnny Gaudreau, one of free agency's top prizes after he turned down an offer to re-sign with the Calgary Flames.

Haula has nine seasons of NHL experience and joins his fifth team since opening the 2019-20 season with Carolina. The 31-year-old had 18 goals and 44 points in 78 games with the Bruins last season and adds a veteran presence to a young Devils' lineup.

The trade also provides New Jersey more cost certainty under the salary cap to go after Gaudreau, who finished tied for second in the NHL scoring race with 115 points and is from Salem, New Jersey. Zacha is a restricted free agent and eligible for salary arbitration this offseason.

The re-tooling Bruins get younger in adding the 25-year-old Zacha, who was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft. Zacha has seven seasons of NHL experience and is coming off a season in which he scored 15 goals and finished with a career-best 36 points.

In addition to Gaudreau, Colorado Stanley Cup champions Nazem Kadri and Darcy Kuemper and Dallas defenseman John Klingberg headline one of the deepest groups of free agents in recent history. And that's after Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin and Edmonton's Evander Kane took their names off the market by re-signing with their respective teams.

In Buffalo, the Sabres locked up one of their top offensive players by agreeing to re-sign Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million. Olofsson, who turns 26 next week, was a restricted free agent and scored 20 goals and a career-best 49 points last season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Dodger Stadium workers won't strike during All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium on Friday agreed not to strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events. Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Boston, MA
State
Colorado State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
960 The Ref

Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

NEW YORK — (AP) — Gerrit Cole hardly believes he's solved pitching to Rafael Devers. At least he doesn't have to worry about quieting teammate Matt Carpenter's bat. The rest of the Yankees are satisfied with concluding a memorable first half with two decisive wins over their longtime rival following their worst slump of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
960 The Ref

Hendriks, Romano, Williams added to All-Star rosters

NEW YORK — (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander, the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Atlanta's Max Fried won't be active for the All-Star Game after weekend starts. Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball said Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball's amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn't let on. “That was kind of cool," Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, 'All right, you’re just...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Evander Kane
Person
John Klingberg
960 The Ref

Houston's Altuve, Giants' Rodon out of All-Star Game

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve and San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon won't be playing in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy