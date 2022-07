There was another head on collision on 395 outside of Doyle on Thursday, July 14 at about 5:30pm. Semi vs. an F-350. Why I’m writing this is because Caltrans has not announced any improvements to this two lane death trap! I keep hearing about bicycle lanes and other lower priority projects going on in their district, how many more are going to die in vehicle collisions on 395 between Hallelujah Jct. & Susanville??

DOYLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO