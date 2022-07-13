ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Children safe after standoff with barricaded couple ends peacefully in Brooksville

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EySy1_0geIT5F200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple is in custody after they allegedly barricaded themselves inside a Brooksville home with three children during an hours-long standoff with deputies on Tuesday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 19400 block of Oakdale Avenue to arrest Londell Ramon Anderson on a felony warrant for robbery by sudden snatching.

When deputies arrived, they set up a perimeter and started talking to Anderson through a window. He asked to see the warrant, so they showed it to him.

Anderson was asked multiple times to leave the home, but he refused. He became increasingly agitated and told his wife, Daphne Moore, to get a firearm. Then he threatened to shoot any deputy who did not leave the property, according to deputies.

Moore had a warrant out for her arrest for fleeing to elude, the arrest report said.

Deputies began using tactical measures and spent several hours trying to get Anderson and Moore to come out.

They learned the couple had barricaded themselves inside the home with three children, ages 14, 13 and 10, and refused to let them leave, blatant act of disregard for their safety, according to the sheriff’s office.

After several hours of negotiations, Anderson, Moore and the three children finally left the residence.

A search of the home turned up a loaded handgun, which was found in plain sight in the living room.

In addition to the arrest warrant, Anderson was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, three counts of child neglect and one count of resisting arrest without violence. He is being held at a Hernando County Jail on a $42,000 bond.

Moore was arrested on three counts of child neglect and one count of resisting arrest without violence. She is being held on a $9,000 bond.

The children are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families (DCF). Arrangements were made for other relatives to take custody of them.

