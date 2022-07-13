Fort Worth school board asks Gov. Abbott to call special session on gun violence
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education wants Texas Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session before...www.fox4news.com
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education wants Texas Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session before...www.fox4news.com
Governor Abbott does not care about Texas or its citizens.. Gun violence in our once great state is nothing he is worried about. As a matter of fact his supporters do not care either.
Absurd. No such thing as gun violence. Let’s call a special session in violent criminals and take a look at the real problem
Comments / 9