Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth school board asks Gov. Abbott to call special session on gun violence

By FOX 4 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education wants Texas Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session before...

Darrell Smith
4d ago

Governor Abbott does not care about Texas or its citizens.. Gun violence in our once great state is nothing he is worried about. As a matter of fact his supporters do not care either.

4
commonsense
4d ago

Absurd. No such thing as gun violence. Let’s call a special session in violent criminals and take a look at the real problem

