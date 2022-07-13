ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle opens doors at The Pinnacle in Bristol

By Mackenzie Moore
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another eatery is ready for business at The Pinnacle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 413 Pinnacle Parkway, opened its doors on July 13, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme

The restaurant will remain open daily from 10:45 a.m. through 10 p.m. and feature what the company refers to as a “ Chipotlane ,” which allows guests to order food on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and pick the digital orders up without leaving the car.

The Pinnacle’s newest addition is still hiring. According to the Chipotle website , the company offers its employees opportunities for debt-free degrees, free meals, quarterly bonuses and career growth and access to health care.

The site was once home to Steak n’ Shake, which closed in January.

