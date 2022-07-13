ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Trash piling up in Chicopee after missed pickups

By Taylor Knight
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn9H5_0geIQXjW00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News I-Team has received multiple complaints about trash not being picked up throughout western Massachusetts.

Patti Moylan lives in Parkview Condominiums in Chicopee, she says trash has been piling up and spilling out of the dumpsters at the complex.

East Longmeadow extends transfer station hours after trash pick-up complaints

“Last week, it was overflowing. It was actually a health hazard until they finally came on Saturday,” Moylan said. “The first thing when the guy put the forks in and lifted it up was a watermelon full of maggots.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJXqE_0geIQXjW00
Photo sent by Patti Moylan of the trash piling up at Parkview Condos in Chicopee.

The dumpsters are owned by Republic Services , a national company with trash and recycling services in 47 states. The 22News I-Team contacted them to see why scheduled pickups are being missed. In a statement, a spokesperson for Republic said “The housing and condos are back on schedule and we look forward to our continued partnership with the town.”

But, Moylan says they’re still behind schedule picking up the recycling at her complex.

“Every week, I get a recorded call telling me pick up is going to be two days late due to mechanical issues with our truck,” said Moylan.

Illegal dumping near Bondi’s Island boat ramp in Agawam

The I-Team asked Republic Services for more specific information about the delays in pickups, but have not heard back.

Back in June, East Longmeadow decided to increase operating hours at the transfer station after numerous complaints of missed trash pickups by Republic Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield firefighters rescue duckling from storm drain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue on Sunday to rescue a duckling from a storm drain. On scene, firefighters were able to extricate the duckling from the storm’s catch basin. Crews were able to safely reunite the duckling with its mother. Copyright 2022....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire alarm in Springfield apartment complex rings for hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An apartment Complex in Springfield’s fire alarm went off for several hours Saturday. Tenants Pine James Apartments on Pine Street said they waited hours for the screeching alarm to come to a halt. The alarm went off at 3:00 in the afternoon and it stopped after 10:00p.m., according to tenants. Fire officials confirmed that there is no active fire.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
East Longmeadow, MA
Government
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee official explains increase in sewage overflow warnings

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in more communities are being warned to stay out of local rivers due to sewage overflows. The latest overflow was discovered in the Chicopee River and it comes after residents in several Springfield communities were asked to avoid both the Connecticut River and Worcester County residents were asked to avoid the Blackstone River all for that same reason. It seemed to us like these occurrences were happening more frequently, especially in the last week, so we headed straight to officials to find out why.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickups#Urban Construction#Parkview Condos#Republic Services
WCVB

Worcester, Massachusetts, apartment building owner reacts after roof collapses

WORCESTER, Mass. — The owner of a Worcester apartment building that had part of its roof collapse into the floors below said Saturday he was grateful no one was injured. "Thank God, Thank God," Bechare Fran told WCVB's Ted Wayman outside the building, where at least 80 residents were evacuated from 24 hours earlier.
WWLP

City of Pittsfield’s Street Improvement begins July 18th

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has announced the schedule for its 2022 Street Improvement Project. The project begins on Monday, July 18th with milling on Greendale, Beech Grove, Woodlawn, and. Springside avenues; along with on Reed and Smith streets. There will be continued milling on those...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

911 call reports fire at business on Main Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a fire at a business on Main Street in Holyoke early Thursday morning. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 12:05 a.m. a 911 call reported a fire at 370 Main Street. When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming from a storefront. The fire was located in the back of the store and was put out.
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Recycling
MassLive.com

Worcester officials advise avoiding contact with Blackstone River following a nearly 880,000 gallon sewage overflow

In the early hours of Thursday morning about 879,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Thursday.
westernmassnews.com

Springfield officials announce ‘Project Rescue’ initiative

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new effort is underway in one Springfield neighborhood. It’s focus is reaching those in need, such as addicts and those struggling with mental health. It’s called Project Rescue with Friday being a second step after the sweep of drug and gun arrests we told you about on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Tree that fell in Springfield damages home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was some more storms in the area overnight, causing some additional damage. A large branch fell on a house on Florida Street in Springfield, adding to the cleanup headaches from Tuesday night’s storm. Our 22news crew in the area could see some damage to the gutter on one side of the home where the branch hit the roof.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy