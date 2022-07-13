Trash piling up in Chicopee after missed pickups

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News I-Team has received multiple complaints about trash not being picked up throughout western Massachusetts.

Patti Moylan lives in Parkview Condominiums in Chicopee, she says trash has been piling up and spilling out of the dumpsters at the complex.

“Last week, it was overflowing. It was actually a health hazard until they finally came on Saturday,” Moylan said. “The first thing when the guy put the forks in and lifted it up was a watermelon full of maggots.”

Photo sent by Patti Moylan of the trash piling up at Parkview Condos in Chicopee.

The dumpsters are owned by Republic Services , a national company with trash and recycling services in 47 states. The 22News I-Team contacted them to see why scheduled pickups are being missed. In a statement, a spokesperson for Republic said “The housing and condos are back on schedule and we look forward to our continued partnership with the town.”

But, Moylan says they’re still behind schedule picking up the recycling at her complex.

“Every week, I get a recorded call telling me pick up is going to be two days late due to mechanical issues with our truck,” said Moylan.

The I-Team asked Republic Services for more specific information about the delays in pickups, but have not heard back.

Back in June, East Longmeadow decided to increase operating hours at the transfer station after numerous complaints of missed trash pickups by Republic Services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.