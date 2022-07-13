ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mullets, dogs, dives: New events at the Indiana State Fair

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BZVx_0geIQ1ol00

INDIANAPOLIS — If you think you’ve seen and done it all at the Indiana State Fair, think again! Some features and activities will make their debut in 2022, including a canine stunt show seen on “America’s Got Talent” and an educational exhibit where visitors can greet barnyard babies and their mamas.

The Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, July 29 and runs through Sunday, August 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRGoL_0geIQ1ol00
Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

New attractions this year include the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at the MHS Family Fun Park from August 3 through August 21. The dogs were seen on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021 and made it to the quarterfinals. Daily shows will be held at noon, 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Momma Town at the Expo Hall will be full of baby farm animals and their mothers. Visitors can pet the animals during hours of operation (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R69rC_0geIQ1ol00
Flying Fools High Dive

If you’re hoping to make a splash, check out the Flying Fools High Dive show daily at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For the first time, the USA Mullet Championships will take over the State Fair! That’s on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09X9Cm_0geIQ1ol00
STRONGMAN Mighty Mike

Some things making their return in 2022 include:

  • STRONGMAN Mighty Mike will perform daily feats of strength along Main Street at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • The State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow will be held on Opening Day on July 29 at 9 p.m.
  • An expanded Backyard Brats & Brew area with more games, more seating and entertainment will have daily bands and artists.

Fairgoers are encouraged to buy tickets early to save up to 40%. Tickets are currently available to

purchase online at IndianaStateFair.com. Discounts end July 28th at 11:59pm.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana preparing for launch of 988 mental health crisis hotline

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana officials have announced an investment of more than $100 million to expand mental health services. Some of that funding will go toward the new 988 mental health crisis hotline, which launches Saturday nationwide. The 988 hotline has been described as the mental health version of 911. Starting Saturday, anyone in the country can […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana sees big budget surplus jump as tax refund eyed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion. The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves announced Friday comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to soon consider a proposal from Gov. Eric […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Show#Mullets#The Indiana State Fair#Mhs#Backyard Brats Brew#Fairgoers
WTWO/WAWV

ISDH launches back-to-school vaccination campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The school year is right around the corner and the Indiana State Department of Health has partnered with local health departments for a back-to-school immunization campaign. As vaccinations and other requirements for schools have changed over the last few years, The Vigo County Health Department said it’s better to stay […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy