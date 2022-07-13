ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Abington Man Arrested for Break-In at Worcester Car Dealer

 4 days ago
WORCESTER - Police responded to a commercial alarm at Sonia's Auto Sales on Southbridge Street just after 12 AM on Wednesday. As the first officer to...

