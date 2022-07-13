Abington Man Arrested for Break-In at Worcester Car Dealer

BOSTON – A Massachusetts gang associate was sentenced Thursday for cocaine and firearm offenses in connection with his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Renardo Williams, 45, of South Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately 32 months in prison) and six years of supervised release. In September 2021, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO