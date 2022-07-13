ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran law enforcement leader Michael Cox named new commissioner of Boston Police Department

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
BOSTON — Boston has a newly named police commissioner. Michael Cox will take the helm in mid-August.

The new police commissioner grew up here in Roxbury, and in fact, he lived right around the corner from this park where the announcement was made. The people who picked him say he checked all the boxes.

Cox walked into a packed Roxbury park Wednesday, where he was greeted by his hometown community. Mayor Michelle Wu then introduced him as the next Boston police commissioner after a six month search. Cox will take office on Aug. 15.

“I do consider this a homecoming. I wish my mother was still alive to see it. I grew up in the house on the corner, and I did spend a lot of time in this park growing up,” said Cox.

Cox served on Boston’s police force for 30 years, working in nearly every bureau. He left in 2019 to become the chief of police in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Our first question to him is how he plans to make BPD more transparent and accountable to the community.

“Policing needs to be de-mystified. People need to understand what we do so we can do it better,” said Cox.

The select committee and community leaders were at the announcement. Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis was on the search team.

“A superior intellect and somebody who came from the neighborhoods who knows everybody,” said Davis.

Dorchester community leader Eugene Rivers also shared some insight.

“He is an excellent choice as a function of temperament, very mellow, not easily ruffled, and he is smart,” said Rivers.

Cox has already met with command staff to begin his transition. The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association told us, “we look forward to working with the new Commissioner as he embraces the challenge of uniting, unifying and further professionalizing one of the best and brightest police departments in the nation.”

“Making sure we get feedback from the community on ways we can be better. And, two, making sure the department reflects the community and make sure we deal with all the wellness issues of the officers,” said Cox.

Cox also telling us he plans to better use social media. He admits right now he doesn’t even have an account, but he knows it is the best way to engage the community, especially young people.

Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this article.

©2022 Cox Media Group

