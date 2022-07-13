Humane Society of Tulsa asks for donations after 36 animals were saved in Rogers County

TULSA, Okla. — Humane Society of Tulsa staff members are asking for help and volunteers after 36 animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in Rogers County.

Many of the animals were covered in fleas, ticks, and feces.

Staff members are asking for monetary donations or donations of heartworm, flea, or tick medicine, puppy food, cleaning supplies, and laundry detergent.

You can donate money online at Cuddly.com or at tulsapets.com.

