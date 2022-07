For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Have you ordered all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests? The latest round comes with eight test kits, whereas the previous two rounds offered four kits each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO