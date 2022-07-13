ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola makes list of best cities for fishing in U.S.

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDgDw_0geIOWLr00
Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urged Iowans to avoid the same mistake. (Getty Images)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola, along with four other cities in Florida, was recognized as one of the ‘best cities for fishing’ according to a June 10 list from ApartmentGuides.com.

Pensacola checked in at No. 4 among the 10-city list. It’s the only Florida panhandle city to make the list.

“Pensacola notches the highest score for wildlife services. It brings home the second-best public lake score of any city, with the third-most public lakes per capita,” according to the list.

Here are some famous fishing spots in the Pensacola area guaranteed to give you a chance to catch some marine wildlife, more notably the Red Snapper.

  • Pensacola Catwalk

Pensacola is also known for their extravagant “deep-sea fishing opportunities, which are a large segment of the city’s tourism industry,” according to the list. Pensacola Fishing Charters & Strickly Fishing Charter are two of the more notable deep-sea fishing companies in Pensacola.

You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Port of Pensacola shares in Florida port resurgence

Cargo handled through Florida seaports was up at least 75% last year, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Florida Ports Council. The 2021-2022 Seaport Mission Plan reflects an industry which is rebounding from the pandemic’s impact. Waterborne cargo in Florida jumped from 112 million tons in 2019, to 195 million tons in ‘21.
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 7-16-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered man: Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man,” who was last seen in the Pensacola area, according to a Facebook post. Donald Patrick Milligan, 47, was last seen on the 100 block of Marietta Avenue at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for July 17-23

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers may encounter intermittent...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Gas pumps shut down in FWB

And happy Friday! Let’s get to the news this morning…. Twin Cities Hospital named among Top 100 Hospitals in U.S. HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. This is the first time HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

TowBoatUS Pensacola retrieves vessel that sank near Pensacola Pass

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The vessel that sunk near the Pensacola Pass last weekend was recovered, towed and pulled from the water by TowBoatUS Pensacola/Perdido Key, led by Captain Mac McLean. The 50-foot fishing vessel sank last Saturday afternoon when it "ran aground and started taking on water," according to the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

32 rescues at Gulf Shores in June: Beach Fire Rescue

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Beach Rescue team rescued 32 people in the month of June. That’s according to numbers the GSRT released in a Facebook post. “Summer is in full swing here in Gulf Shores and our Beach Rescue team has been hard at work keeping our residents and guest safe while at the beach,” the post read.
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Pier#Pensacola Bay#Deep Sea Fishing#Gulf Coast#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Apartmentguides Com
WKRG News 5

Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo sees record number of fish caught

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo President Mark Schambeau said the 89th annual tournament is a record year.  Not in registered anglers, but in fish caught and vendor sales. Anglers reeled in more than 1,000 fish each day of the tournament, which means more than 3,000 fish were caught during the […]
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
thepulsepensacola.com

Whitney Lucas Leads Gilmore Services & Escambia County Sheriff Foundation in Being People-centered and Community-focused

Rising community leader Whitney Lucas has been behind-the-scenes making a huge impact in the Pensacola community for decades. As the General Manager of Gilmore Services, and the Vice President of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, Whitney has been encouraging community engagement, supporting law enforcement, and growing local business in a major way. Born and raised in Pensacola, Whitney graduated from the University of West Florida in 2009 and went on to hold the position of Chief Financial Officer for Escambia County’s Corrections Department. The communication, planning and team building skills honed during her time with Escambia County helped her become a trusted leader at Gilmore, building up her team in order to create an atmosphere of cohesion and clarity that extends to customers.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Push for Peace fights violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gun violence destroys lives and families. It’s one of the messages at the annual Push for Peace. When an event starts at 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning, dozens of people are working to get it together. “It’s early in the morning, the kids got out of their beds it’s something […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile shoppers prepared for the sales tax holiday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and from now until midnight Sunday, buyers in Alabama will take advantage of tax free shopping on back to school items. People in Mobile were out early Friday morning taking advantage of the discounts. A mom and Maryvale Elementary School teacher was at Zoghby’s Uniforms […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy