Pensacola makes list of best cities for fishing in U.S.

Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urged Iowans to avoid the same mistake. (Getty Images)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola, along with four other cities in Florida, was recognized as one of the ‘best cities for fishing’ according to a June 10 list from ApartmentGuides.com.

Pensacola checked in at No. 4 among the 10-city list. It’s the only Florida panhandle city to make the list.

“Pensacola notches the highest score for wildlife services. It brings home the second-best public lake score of any city, with the third-most public lakes per capita,” according to the list.

Here are some famous fishing spots in the Pensacola area guaranteed to give you a chance to catch some marine wildlife, more notably the Red Snapper.

Pensacola Catwalk

Pensacola is also known for their extravagant “deep-sea fishing opportunities, which are a large segment of the city’s tourism industry,” according to the list. Pensacola Fishing Charters & Strickly Fishing Charter are two of the more notable deep-sea fishing companies in Pensacola.

You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.