3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near San Clemente Island

Evacuations: No evacuations as of 2 p.m. Cal Fire San Diego is in the South Bay fighting multiple small brush fires that have sparked near Lower Otay Lake. Cal Fire tweeted at around noon that the fires, dubbed Border 27 Fire, were just south of Otay Lakes Road in Eastlake. The fire quickly grew to 100 acres where it was stopped, Cal Fire said.
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Borrego Springs at 9:01 a.m. on Wednesday, the second quake recorded in the San Diego region without hours. Earlier on Wednesday, a 3.6-magnitude temblor struck in the Pacific Ocean south of Navy-administered San Clemente Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said the Borrego quake was centered...
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California, geologists said. The earthquake shook Lytle Creek, about 20 miles north of Rancho Cucamonga, on Thursday, July 14, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shaking started at about 12:30 p.m. Some weak and light shaking could be felt as far as San Bernardino, Victorville...
Betty the sea otter, who was named for "Golden Girl" and animal lover Betty White and spent her life enchanting visitors at Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, has died of causes that are so far unknown, aquarium officials said Friday. According to the aquarium, Betty died Thursday at...
Officials with the San Diego Sheriff's Department are investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing in the middle of a busy San Marcos intersection and hit a car Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Editor’s note: While the USGS initially reported a third earthquake in the area at about 6:20 p.m., that notification was deleted after review by a seismologist. Two earthquakes struck the Lytle Creek area Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 and was reported at 12:30 […]
Looking to make sure eating out in San Diego County is worth it? Yelp recently released two lists for the Top 50 Places to Eat in San Diego and Top 50 in North County. Popular local favorites you might already eat at appear on the list as well as unassuming places with unforgettable eats.
What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 3.9 cents to $5.936, its lowest amount since May 14. The average price has decreased 43.7 cents during the streak, including 3.8 cents Thursday, according to figures from...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The next couple of weekends in San Diego are expected to be jam-packed with people attending San Diego Pride and Comic-Con. Just days before the kick-off of these popular events, San Diego County said the county is now in the high-risk level for COVID-19 due to our increasing cases.
A full moon on Wednesday night...
The San Diego Unified School District is reintroducing its indoor mask mandate for students and staff, at least until the end of summer school, now that the CDC says the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in San Diego County is high. In May, the district said all schools and district sites...
July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
San Diego County moved into the "high" COVID-19 activity level late on Thursday due to the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers. However, unlike Los Angeles County, no indoor mask-wearing mandate has been announced. San Diego County health officials are only recommending wearing a...
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A person died in a crash Saturday on the southbound San Diego (5) Freeway through Camp Pendleton. The two-vehicle collision occurred at 2:09 p..m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details were sketchy, but the CHP said four or five vehicles were pulled over and people...
At least one person was killed early Sunday morning in crashes involving three vehicles in Lemon Grove. The collisions were reported about 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 94 east of Route 125, according to the California Highway Patrol. A videographer at the scene was told the collisions began with BMW...
San Diego County entering the CDC's "high" COVID-19 community level means masks will be required in most indoor settings at military installations in our region, according to the Department of Defenses. "When the CDC COVID-19 Community Level is high in the county or equivalent jurisdiction ... indoor mask-wearing is required...
