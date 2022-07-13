ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near San Clemente Island

By City News Service
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded Wednesday at 3:28 a.m. off the coast of San Diego,...

www.nbcsandiego.com

NBC San Diego

Border 27 Fire in South Bay Stopped at 100 Acres: Cal Fire San Diego

Evacuations: No evacuations as of 2 p.m. Cal Fire San Diego is in the South Bay fighting multiple small brush fires that have sparked near Lower Otay Lake. Cal Fire tweeted at around noon that the fires, dubbed Border 27 Fire, were just south of Otay Lakes Road in Eastlake. The fire quickly grew to 100 acres where it was stopped, Cal Fire said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Clemente, CA
San Diego, CA
Coronado, CA
La Jolla, CA
Avalon, CA
KTLA

2 quakes strike Lytle Creek area

Editor’s note: While the USGS initially reported a third earthquake in the area at about 6:20 p.m., that notification was deleted after review by a seismologist. Two earthquakes struck the Lytle Creek area Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 and was reported at 12:30 […]
LYTLE CREEK, CA
NBC San Diego

Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in San Diego County

Looking to make sure eating out in San Diego County is worth it? Yelp recently released two lists for the Top 50 Places to Eat in San Diego and Top 50 in North County. Popular local favorites you might already eat at appear on the list as well as unassuming places with unforgettable eats.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Drop For 30 Days Straight

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 3.9 cents to $5.936, its lowest amount since May 14. The average price has decreased 43.7 cents during the streak, including 3.8 cents Thursday, according to figures from...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
NBC San Diego

San Diego Has Reached COVID High-Risk Level. Will Masks Be Required?

San Diego County moved into the "high" COVID-19 activity level late on Thursday due to the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers. However, unlike Los Angeles County, no indoor mask-wearing mandate has been announced. San Diego County health officials are only recommending wearing a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

