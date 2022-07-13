Colorado Avalanche sign Josh Manson to 4-year contract extension

The Colorado Avalanche re-signed defenseman Josh Manson to a four-year contract through the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however TSN reported Manson’s deal is worth $4.5 million per season.

Also on Wednesday, TSN reported the Avalanche are close to re-signing forward Darren Helm to a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

Manson, 30, recorded 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 67 games last season split between the Anaheim Ducks and Avalanche. He totaled seven points (two goals, five assists) in 22 games with the Avalanche after being acquired from the Ducks on March 14.

“Josh was a huge addition to our back end down the stretch and into the playoffs,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a news release. “He played big minutes on our second pairing throughout the postseason, providing a tough, steady presence in the defensive zone while also contributing on the offensive end with some key goals. Getting him under contract for the next four years helps further solidify our blue line.”

Manson has 120 points (28 goals, 92 assists) in 475 career games with the Ducks and Avalanche. He was selected by Anaheim in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Helm, 35, totaled 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 68 games with Colorado last season.

He has 266 points (119 goals, 147 assists) in 812 career games with the Detroit Red Wings and Avalanche. He was selected by the Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media