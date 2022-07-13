ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN announces broadcast crew for Bills-Titans MNF matchup

By Nick Wojton
The Buffalo Bills will play early and often on prime-time football in 2022.

In fact, their first two games of the year fall into that category. Buffalo visits the Los Angeles Rams for the NFL’s league opener on Thursday Night Football. Then the ensuing week sees the Bills host the Tennessee Titans for a Monday Night Football matchup.

The latter event already has the broadcast crew ready to go.

That MNF date will include two games (Vikings at Eagles) with the Bills and Titans being the first.

Buffalo’s game, which will be broadcasted by ESPN, will have Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts), along with Laura Rutledge (reporter) on the call.

The former world-wide leader announced the assignment on Tuesday.

That crew will call three games during the 2022 NFL season, in total, along with various other duties.

Levy and Riddick called Monday Night Football during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Rutledge has previously held sideline roles with ESPN as well while Orlovsky actually takes on the job of analyst for the first time. Previously he had worked only in studio roles for the outlet’s NFL coverage.

ESPN has since went on to reassign them to different roles, replacing them with longtime FOX Sports tandem in Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as their weekly MNF coverage team.

