ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Lexington-Richland voters must douse the dumpster fire that’s their school board

By David Travis Bland
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCs6G_0geINNgl00

In the parlance of our time, Lexington-Richland 5 school board is a dumpster fire.

It’s time to put the flames out, voters.

The current board has proven its ineptitude. Let’s review the evidence.

Board members made former superintendent Christina Melton’s job hellish and essentially forced her to resign in a deal that was finalized behind closed doors . The board was so hostile that then-member Ed White stepped down in protest during a meeting.

The board’s executive officers also met in private to conduct the public’s business.

Last year, Senior Editor Paul Osmundson file a lawsuit on behalf of The State Media Co. claiming that the board should have voted in public to approve Melton’s resignation agreement and that the executive officers meetings should be open to the public. After the lawsuit was filed, the board relented and approved the Melton deal in public and opened the executive officers meetings.

The board also slapped former superintendent Stephen Hefner with a lawsuit after he filed a complaint with the district’s accrediting agency over the board’s hiring of the current superintendent.

The board has routinely been distracted by infighting, such as censuring and rebuking its own members .

And then there’s board vice chair Ken Loveless.

Loveless might just sue anyone who blinks at him in a way he interprets as an insult. He whines about people “bullying” and trying to “silence” him when he’s the biggest bully in the room. He uses lawsuits — including two filed over social media comments — as an apparent attempt to silence his critics.

Now, in the latest controversy for the district, Loveless has been hit with four charges by the state’s ethics commission that claim, in essence, that he discussed, inspected and criticized the construction of a district elementary school. That’s a problem, the commission says, because the contractor on the school project had hired Loveless to work as a subcontractor on a separate high-paying project.

That is what’s called — in the world of a functioning school board — a conflict of interest. It’s laughable that Loveless thought it was just fine, no big deal, for him to discuss, as a matter of school board business, a company that was paying him a million dollars.

The State’s Bristow Marchant reported that Loveless’ lawyer said in response to the ethics complaint that his client’s position as a school board member would not have influenced the contractor’s decision to hire Loveless’ company . . . unless, the lawyer argued, the contractor hired Loveless’ company in an attempt to silence Loveless — “to prevent Mr. Loveless from commenting on the quality of work” done by the contractor.

That “is apparently what has occurred here,” the lawyer said.

Let’s get this straight. The contractor hired Loveless’ company so Loveless would shut up his critique about their work on the school? And Loveless took the job? Voters, does that sound strange to you?

Loveless is a distraction from what a school board should be doing and is a self-obsessed embarrassment to the district.

All this translates to a board that’s not acting with transparency, barely functioning and with one member accused of not doing his job ethically. By the way, another board member — chairman Jan Hammond — recently paid $2,000 to settle ethics charges that she used her district email to call for the defeat of two fellow school board members in the 2020 election and for failing to disclose financial information.

School boards should be in the spotlight for discussing, debating and choosing policies and practices for educating children, not for secrecy, bullying and questionable ethics.

Next chance you get Lexington-Richland 5 voters, extinguish the dumpster fire that is your school board before it burns the whole district down.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyadvent.com

Veterans share concerns over Columbia VA system communication at town hall

Stay connected to the Columbia community. Buy Now Ralph Bozella, chairman of the American Legion's Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation Commission, gives an introductory speech to those attending a town hall put on by the American Legion on July 11. Tyler Fedor/The Post and Courier. CAYCE — Veterans shared their frustrations regarding communications...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County Detention Center Director abruptly resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After four decades of employment with the county, the Fairfield County Detention Center Director resigned Thursday. Teresa Lawson submitted her resignation July 14, 2022, which was effective immediately. The county said her letter described frustration with staffing at the center and with the current administration. In...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Conflict Of Interest#Lawsuits#Dumpster#The State Media Co
WIS-TV

Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ghost the Repo man and his team pumped $2,325 worth of gas into 51 cars at the GF Food Mart & Citgo Gas Station on Garners Ferry Road today. Tirrell “Ghost” Anderson is the pastor of Christ Fellowship International off Bush River Road. When he is not engaged in pastoral work, he repossesses cars alongside a member of his congregation, Jermaine “Butta Black” Byson Sr.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at an Intown Suites location. Investigators say the shooting took place at 8310 Two Notch Road around 9:30 p.m. on July...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
abccolumbia.com

Two new omicron variants most transmissible, not most severe

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two new subvariants of the omicron strain of covid-19 are making headlines across the country. The BA.4-and BA.5 variants are extremely contagious and according to the CDC Director COVID-19 numbers have doubled since April. Health officials say these variants are the most transmissible yet, but...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Chapin residents share disdain for potential new apartments that could become new trend

CHAPIN — A group of Chapin residents voiced their disdain for a potential apartment complex that could bring up to 240 units at a town hall on July 12. During the town hall, members of the town's Planning Commission questioned members of Armada Development, a Charleston firm that seeks to build the complex in the next few years.
wach.com

Man fatally shot at extended stay property in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man was found shot at a Columbia hotel in Richland County late Saturday evening. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Possible Road rage incident led to fatal shooting in Kershaw County. The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports deputies were called to the InTown Suites...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Satterfield family lawyer addresses Alex Murdaugh murder indictments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh sits in jail in Columbia, South Carolina tonight but next week a bond hearing is set for him in Colleton County. Murdaugh faces two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife and son. Gloria Satterfield’s family attorney Eric Bland says these indictments...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Fire at local business in Columbia being investigated by Fire Marshal's Office

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that the fire occurred early Friday morning, shortly before 4:30 a.m. at Thomas Concrete. According to officials, Columbia-Richland firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a commercial business located at 1700 Peeples Street in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Ross named principal at NHS

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District has announced the selection of Brandon Ross, M.Ed., as the next principal at Newberry High School. Ross will join the district from his most recent position as assistant principal at Ridge View High School. Ross received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice...
NEWBERRY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
370
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy