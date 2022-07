19-year-old loses his freedom on Independence Day for shoplifting, drug possession, resisting arrest. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website seven arrests were made, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 3-9, 2022. There were reports of six stolen vehicles; seven assaults – six for domestic violence; three burglaries – one commercial and two vehicles; 60 calls for disturbing the peace many for loud parties (people, turn the music down!); 16 reports of thefts including four from vehicles and two for shoplifting; and six reports of vandalism including two to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.

