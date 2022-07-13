ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman attacked by pack of dogs dies after months in hospital

By Jess Grotjahn
 4 days ago
A Franklin County woman has died at the hospital from her injuries after being attacked by several dogs in April.

Michelle Sheeks was on an early morning walk near her home on April 28 when her husband said she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

“Unfortunately she never got the chance to leave that hospital,” Michelle’s husband, Wesley told News 19.

Michelle passed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center due to complications from her injuries just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The same dogs are also accused of killing Jacqueline Summer Beard, an Alabama Department of Public Health worker that tried to follow up after that incident.

The dogs’ owner, Brandy Lee Dowdy, 39, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Beard’s death. She will also face penalties under Emily’s Law, which was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in March 2018.

Michelle filed a civil lawsuit against Dowdy and property owner Billy Joe Crumpton in June. Court records say that neither Dowdy nor Crumpton took reasonable steps to restrain the dogs or any other “reasonable” action that would have prevented the attacks. Read the full civil complaint here.

Criminal charges against Dowdy in connection with Michelle’s death have not been announced at this time.

Her services will be held at Deaton Funeral Home in Red Bay.

Comments / 5

J Jay
4d ago

So many of these attacks . The poor woman in SC lost both her arms to her shoulders and one leg by being attacked , I pray she is getting better , so young and pretty . Now she has to learn to live a life that few of us can even imagine .

Reply
3
Jackie Battaglia
4d ago

That's something that never needs to happen again! 🤬 Thoughts and prayers to family and all loved ones 😔

Reply
4
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

Comments / 0

