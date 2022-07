FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in Fayetteville. Fayetteville police responded to calls about a crash just after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hoke Loop Road and Raeford Road. The driver of a GMC Sierra,Stephen Patrick Williams, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car, Amanda Marie Qualls, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

1 DAY AGO