HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are still searching for a suspect who carjacked a man at gunpoint at a Chinatown park on Thursday. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. The 48-year-old victim said he was sitting in his car at Beretania Community Park when a man approached him, threatened him with a handgun, and ordered him to get out of his car.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO