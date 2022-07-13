Is the Marvelous 'Ms. Marvel' Coming Back? Everything We Know About 'Ms. Marvel' Season 2!

We're officially a week away from San Diego Comic-Con, and the event is promising to bring a lot of surprises in the realm of geek culture. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of this year's convention is definitely the Marvel Studios panel, which is expected to outline some major reveals for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been speculating at length about what those reveals will be, and a newly-surfaced banner for the event definitely adds to the mystery. The banner, which you can check out below, shows art of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) alongside Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), who is clad in her iconic white costume from the comics. Given the recent reports indicating that The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will be helming the upcoming Captain America 4, fans have started to wonder if this banner confirms that some sort of announcement about the film will be presented during the SDCC panel.
