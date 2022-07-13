ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is the Marvelous 'Ms. Marvel' Coming Back? Everything We Know About 'Ms. Marvel' Season 2!

By Allie Nelson
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ms. Marvel has emerged as one of the runaway hits of the summer—and with good reason! Iman Vellani’s winning performance as Kamala Khan, the MCU’s first Muslim American superhero, endeared her to audiences everywhere. Now that we’ve watched the first season’s finale, all of us are clamoring for any and all...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in MCU Sequel

Marvel Studios has transformed the franchise sector of films for a decade. In the past many years, it has repeatedly defied predictions to establish itself as a pillar of the entertainment world. The answer, according to Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, appears to be striking the correct balance between making unique movies and maintaining just enough connection to make them all seem like they belong to the same cohesive family.
MOVIES
GlobalGrind

Sadly, Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Return For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It has been revealed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to reprise his role in Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety confirmed that Kaluuya shared that he will not reprise his role, W’Kabi, in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Sources close to the project told the publication that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope. The Oscar award-winning actor was nominated for his starring breakout role in Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Aramis Knight
Person
Matt Lintz
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Iman
Parade

‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Recalls Breakup with Alanis Morissette

Dave Coulier, best known for playing Joey Gladstone on Full House and Fuller House, recently sat down with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts for their radio show at Sirius XM. During the interview, the actor and comedian looked back on his romantic history, in particular, his previous relationship with singer Alanis Morissette.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Confirms He Won't be Reprising MCU Role in Wakanda Forever

Frustrating news, Marvel Cinematic Universe junkies. Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther sequel just lost a key actor in Daniel Kaluuya who plays W'Kabi in the franchise. Turns out, the two-time Academy Award winner will not be reprising his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever despite being previously listed as part of the project.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Confirms Marvel Studios Leaks Misinformation on Purpose

Aside from creating blockbuster movies, it would appear that Marvel Studios is also in the business of tricking its fans. There have always been whispers about how accurate leaks have been regarding Marvel Studios projects, but Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani confirmed they indeed exist. The Ms. Marvel finale left many fans satisfied, and that's without factoring in Kamala Khan potentially being a mutant, or the post-credits scene featuring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Iman Vellani recently participated in a Reddit AMA, where she answered several fan questions. One response, in particular, revealed how Marvel Studios plants leaks on purpose.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Muslim American#Wandavision
BGR.com

How the Ms. Marvel finale changes the course of Marvel’s MCU

The Ms. Marvel season finale is now streaming on Disney Plus, complete with the expected post-credits scene that’s usually attached to such MCU milestones. But the big event in the post-credits scene isn’t even the most mind-blowing reveal from the final episodes. We’ll talk about it all below, but know that big spoilers follow.
TV SERIES
Parade

Tyra Banks Returns to 'Dancing with the Stars' With a Surprise Co-Host

When Dancing with the Stars moves to its new home on Disney+ this fall, it will be taking some familiar faces along for the ride!. Tyra Banks will be returning as host and executive producer for her third consecutive season, but this season, she will have a co-host with her in the ballroom. Season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning to the show in a new job.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors React to "Mind-Blowing" Post-Credits Scene From The Marvels

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6, "No Normal." In the final scene of Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel, something surprising happens: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) somehow switches places with her hero, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). The post-credits scene sets up Kamala's big-screen crossover with Danvers and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels, director Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel sequel set to open in theaters on July 28, 2023. But as unexpected as it was for the cosmic Avenger to teleport into a fangirl's Captain Marvel-adorned bedroom in Jersey City, it was just as surprising for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah: the directors were unaware the show would end with a scene from The Marvels.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog

Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Steven Spielberg won’t direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four

A wild Fantastic Four rumor took the internet by storm, claiming that Marvel has reached out to Steven Spielberg to direct the reboot. That would be a fantastic development for the MCU and the Fantastic Four franchise. Marvel fans can’t wait to see the MCU’s Fantastic Four on screen and they hope the reboot will do the team justice. Having Spielberg in the director’s seat would be a big win for the MCU’s Fantastic Four franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors Explain Kamala Khan's MCU Power Change

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6. Say nite-nite to the superhero formerly known as "Night Light": Ms. Marvel is here. In Wednesday's Ms. Marvel season finale, titled "No Normal," Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) wields the full power of the Noor Dimension, which she harnesses with the magical bangle inherited from great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat). To stop Kamran's (Rish Shah) rampage against the Department of Damage Control, Kamala draws upon her ability to "embiggen," manifesting hard light constructs to enlarge herself. As revealed by Bruno (Matt Lintz), Kamala's powers are best explained by one word: "Mutation."
TV SERIES
Parade

'Stranger Things' Cornfield Crop Circle Is a Touching Tribute to Eddie Munson

Realistic crop art recently popped up in a cornfield in Indiana (not Hawkins) and immediately captured the attention of Stranger Things fans!. The crop circle, reportedly commissioned by Netflix, pays tribute to the beloved character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. *** Spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4 Ahead***. Quinn's...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The Best Marvel Heroes Who Aren’t In the MCU Yet

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, Marvel Studios has adapted dozens upon dozens of its most popular characters. Their MCU blossomed into an enormous multimedia franchise, and it seems to be growing bigger all the time. But even with all those movies and shows, the MCU barely scratches...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Promo Spoils Major Cameo

Given that Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) pulls her name from Captain Marvel—and the character has been confirmed to appear in the Captain Marvel sequel—it was always a popular fan theory that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) would end up appearing in the Disney+. While the cosmic Avenger didn't have a major role in the series, she did end up appearing in a post-credits scene, seemingly swapping places with Khan through the use of her bangle.
COMICS
ComicBook

Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Anticipate SDCC Announcement After New Art Surfaces

We're officially a week away from San Diego Comic-Con, and the event is promising to bring a lot of surprises in the realm of geek culture. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of this year's convention is definitely the Marvel Studios panel, which is expected to outline some major reveals for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been speculating at length about what those reveals will be, and a newly-surfaced banner for the event definitely adds to the mystery. The banner, which you can check out below, shows art of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) alongside Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), who is clad in her iconic white costume from the comics. Given the recent reports indicating that The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will be helming the upcoming Captain America 4, fans have started to wonder if this banner confirms that some sort of announcement about the film will be presented during the SDCC panel.
COMICS
Parade

Parade

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy