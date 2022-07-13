ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ana de Armas Reveals She Left LA Because of Ben Affleck Romance

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ana de Armas is a rising star in Hollywood, but she recently opened up about why she left the city of angels behind. Armas spoke with Elle for their August 2022 cover story and revealed that moving away from Los Angeles was a result of her high-profile relationship with Ben...

parade.com

Comments / 1

 

