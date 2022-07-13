Evacuations After Suspicious Item at City College in Hollywood

MIAMI - Crime scene investigators and detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office searched for clues on Thursday in the murder of a 23-year-old woman whose body was discovered in her 2nd-floor apartment.BSO said it happened at the Tamarac Village apartment complex near Commercial Boulevard at 9322 N.W. 57th St. BSO Spokeswoman Claudinne Caro told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, "We received a call reporting an unresponsive female in her home. Immediately, district deputies went to the scene along with Broward Fire Rescue and they were able to locate an adult female who was pronounced deceased. Detectives are...

TAMARAC, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO