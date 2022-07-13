ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Evacuations After Suspicious Item at City College in Hollywood

NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuations were underway after a suspicious item was found at City College in...

www.nbcmiami.com

NBC Miami

Police Investigating After Reported Carjacking in Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck as a result of an armed carjacking Saturday night, according to Miami-Dade Police. MDPD responded to a call regarding reports of a shooting on 8700 block Northwest 34 Avenue, once on scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, according to a MDPD statement.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

City of Miami Police Department mourns death of sergeant

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department is mourning the death of a fellow officer. According to Miami PD, Sergeant Shantavia Burnes has passed away. Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said in a tweet that Burnes worked as a police academy instructor, “molding the next generation of police officers in her role.”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Dead, Body Pulled From Lake in Weston

The Broward Sheriff's Office is working on a developing incident regarding a man whose body was found floating in the water in Weston. At approximately 7:39 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a body floating in the water near I-75 on Bonaventure Boulevard and Racket Club Road.
WESTON, FL
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
NBC Miami

‘I Was Devastated': Friend of Slain Tamarac Woman Speaks Out

Video shared with NBC 6 shows a Thursday night candlelight vigil in Hollywood held in honor of 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson. Meanwhile, in Tamarac, homicide investigators with the Broward Sheriff's Office were seen collecting evidence at the Tamarac Village Apartment complex for a second consecutive night, where Hodgson's body was found inside her apartment Wednesday.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

The Versace Killing: The Murder and the Mansion 25 Years Later

Friday marks 25 years since one of the most infamous crimes in the history of South Florida: the murder of world-renowned fashion designer Gianni Versace. Though Versace was known globally for his fashion designs, he was also known locally for his iconic mansion on Ocean Drive. It was on the steps of that very mansion where Versace was gunned down by a serial killer, setting off a massive manhunt throughout South Florida.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed overnight in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after a man was shot dead overnight Saturday. Police spokesperson Diana Delgado-Gourgue said units responded to the 4200 block of Northwest 189th Street just before 12:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired call. There, police found a man suffering multiple gunshot...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded Inside of Hollywood Home

Deputies and SWAT team members responded to a man who was barricaded inside of a Hollywood home Wednesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded at around 1 p.m. to the 2700 block of Dewey Street to follow up on an investigation, officials said. When they tried to make...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Man granted bond following attack at UPS Store in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a violent attack that was caught on camera this week at a UPS Store. “Honestly, I thought he was going to shoot me -- that was the only thing going through my mind,” the victim said. “That was the only thing going through my mind -- not getting shot.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Homicide of woman investigated at Tamarac apartment complex

MIAMI - Crime scene investigators and detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office searched for clues on Thursday in the murder of a 23-year-old woman whose body was discovered in her 2nd-floor apartment.BSO said it happened at the Tamarac Village apartment complex near Commercial Boulevard at 9322 N.W. 57th St. BSO Spokeswoman Claudinne Caro told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, "We received a call reporting an unresponsive female in her home. Immediately, district deputies went to the scene along with Broward Fire Rescue and they were able to locate an adult female who was pronounced deceased. Detectives are...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

2 dead after fatal crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly crash in Miami left two people dead. Authorities closed off the eastbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard Saturday morning. According to authorities, a silver sedan lost control while heading eastbound, crashed into the central median and overturned. The two people...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Family Raising Money For Funeral of Murdered Tamarac Woman

The family of a woman murdered in Tamarac Wednesday by a still-at-large killer has identified her as 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson and is raising money to help pay for her funeral. Hodgson, a popular bottle waitress in the Broward hospitality scene, was stabbed to death around 3 p.m. at an apartment...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

5-Month-Old Among 4 Kids Found Safe in Tamarac Home After Murder-Suicide

A 5-month-old was among four children found unharmed inside a Tamarac home where a man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard early Thursday after receiving a 911 hang-up call.
TAMARAC, FL

