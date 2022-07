AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has asked the community for information as it works to investigate a Saturday shooting. According to the police department, officers were called to the 700 block of Pittsburg Street at around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday with reports of a shooting. A suspect pulled up to the home involved in a white truck before getting out of the truck, firing multiple times into the home, and leaving.

4 DAYS AGO