HARRISBURG, PA – The Harrisburg Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for a man who went missing after going to the store in his neighborhood. According to police, on Wednesday, July 13th, the Harrisburg Police were contacted by the family of Elijah Skeen. Skeen, an adult male, was last seen going to a store in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg on Wednesday evening.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO