Framingham, MA

R. Michael Wresinski, 73

 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – R. Michael Wresinski, 73, of Mashpee and formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and daughter on July 9, 2022 in his home in Mashpee. Michael was predeceased by his father Chester E Wresinski and his mother Helen T (Golembeski)...

Noche De Fiesta Saturday Night in Framingham; Attendees are Asked to Pre-Register

FRAMINGHAM – Saturday night, July 23 is Noche De Fiesta in Framingham. The first-ever summer block party will take place on Lexington Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the City of Framingham Public Library, Noche de Fiesta features a beer garden by Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company, food trucks, music, dancing, arts & crafts, and highlight the numerous offerings of the Framingham Public Library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ann Shirley (Farnsworth) Tidd, 79

FRAMINGHAM – Ann Shirley (Farnsworth) Tidd, 79, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Shirley & Evelyn (unknown) Farnsworth, and the beloved wife of the late Guilford Tidd. Ann was a graduate...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Katherine (Mogk) Richenburg, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Katherine L. (Mogk) Richenburg, 90, a longtime resident of Milford died Friday, July 15, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late William & Beatrice Mogk, and the beloved wife of the late Ernest A. Richenburg. Katherine grew up in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Patricia (Moore) Brown

NATICK – Patricia A. (Moore) Brown of Natick, passed away on July 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Brown. Devoted mother of William Brown and Robert Brown both of Natick, Kevin Brown of Bellingham, and David Brown of North Carolina. Dear sister of the late Francis Moore. Loving grandmother of Kenneth, Ryan, Michael and Robyn.
NATICK, MA
Framingham Defeats Northbridge 5-4 To Advance in Legion Playoffs

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham defeated Northbridge 5-4 Friday night, July 15 to pick up their ninth win in a row. Patrick Chapin picked up the win throwing 5 innings of relief while Cody Coleman picked up the save pitching the 7th inning. Chapin threw 5 innings giving up 1 ER, 2 BB and 5 strikeouts while Coleman threw 1 inning giving up 1 hit 1 BB and striking out 2.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen, CSJ, in her 68th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, July 9, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Albert R. and Ada Mary (Holmes) Olsen. Sister Mary is survived by her Sisters in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Philip C. Wright, 62

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
NATICK, MA
Knyazhitsky Earns President’s List At Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Elizabeth Knyazhitsky, Class of 2022, of Ashland, has been named to the spring 2022 President’s List. The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Massachusetts Designates Advocates To Operate Community Behavioral Health Center

FRAMINGHAM – Advocates, a nonprofit human services provider, announced it has been designated by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services to operate a Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC), part of a new state initiative designed to provide accessible and equitable mental health care, including to people in crisis who otherwise would seek care in a hospital emergency department.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sheila Marie (Rourke) Coté, 83, Nurse

NATICK – Sheila Marie (Rourke) Cote of Natick, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Warren Peter Coté, Jr. Loving mother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA and Jonathan Coté of Harwichport. Devoted grandmother of Kyle and Boudewijn Coté. Dear sister of Maryellen Lamoureux of West Yarmouth, the late Gerald Rourke, and the late Jeanne Kane. Sister-in-law of Carol Rourke, Robert Kane, and the late Donald Lamoureux. Caring aunt to several nieces, nephews, and their children.
NATICK, MA
Photo of the Day: Doggie Playtime

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham held a grand opening for its first-ever dog park this morning, July 16. There were speeches, a ribbon cutting, a doggie fair, and of course time for dogs and their owners to explore the new park, along Farm Pond, next to the skate park.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Schoen & Verity Graduate From Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, PA – During Commencement ceremonies in May 2022, Lehigh University conferred 1,092 Bachelor’s degrees, 394 Master’s degrees and 33 Doctoral degrees. Of the more than 1,500 graduates, degree recipients came from 41 states and 42 countries outside of the United States. There were 2 Natick residents...
NATICK, MA
George P. Cupak, 69

MARLBOROUGH – George P. Cupak, 69, of Marlborough died Thursday June 30, 2022. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late John J. Cupak, Sr. and Josephine (Casella) Cupak and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1970. George was a member of the Carpenters...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Erika Joy Goldberg

FRAMINGHAM – Erika Joy Goldberg (nee Zazofsky) died on July 10, 2022. Born November 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late George and Edith Zazofsky (nee Gomberg). She leaves behind her husband, Dr. Stephen Kurland, and her brother, Peter Zazofsky, and was predeceased by her brother, Gene.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
