SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- On Sunday morning, the brand new Presidio Tunnel Tops park opened to the public and thousands of people turned out to see it. It is already being called a must-see attraction for locals and visitors from around the world.The spectacular 13-acre park is indirectly the result of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. That quake sealed the fate of the old elevated Doyle Drive which separated the waterfront from the rest of the city."This is the first time since Doyle Drive and the Golden Gate Bridge were built that we're reconnecting the waterfront with the rest of...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO