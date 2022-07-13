ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halsey Is Auctioning Off Drawings She Made During Live Performances at Sotheby’s to Support Reproductive Rights

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVlUe_0geIIQGl00
Halsey, 'Untitled, Portland', 2022. Courtesy Sotheby's

Halsey, the Grammy-nominated pop star, painter, and poet, has entered the the world of fine art. Five drawings she created live onstage are currently for sale at Sotheby’s, and the proceeds will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds.

The drawings are included in Contemporary Discoveries, which features artists such as David Hockney, Andy Warhol, and Os Gêmeos. The auction opened on July 19 and will run through July 19. Halsey’s works are expected to fetch around $7,000 each. Bids currently range between $5,500 and $6,500.

She created each piece on different nights of her “Love and Power Tour,” which wrapped its U.S. leg in California on July 9, while singing an untitled three-minute song. Hand moving in tandem with the melody, Halsey swiftly brought to life on white canvas androgynous faces punctuated by primary colors. According to the artist, the paintings are meant to symbolize the individual energies of each audience.

The “Without Me” singer first painted during a performance when she appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2019 and drew the cover for her New York Times best-selling book of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could.

Halsey has been an outspoken advocate for reproductive healthcare access. In July, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, she shared her personal experience with a live-saving abortion procedure in an essay for Vogue. “I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday,” She wrote. “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention.”

“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion,” Halsey continued. “The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it.”

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

A $52 M. Francis Bacon Painting Reigns in Otherwise Weak Sotheby’s London Sales

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s staged an evening sale offering works of modern and contemporary art on Wednesday evening in London, bringing in a combined total of £149 million ($182 million) with fees. The 79 lots offered spanned works from young newcomers like Shara Hughes and pieces by well-established figures like Francis Bacon. 61 works sold, with two withdrawn in advance. 23 lots in the auctions were guaranteed; 18 of them were secured with irrevocable bids. The total hammer price for the entire grouping before fees came to £125 million ($152 million), falling below the low end of its combined...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
WORLD
ARTnews

Hagia Sophia’s Marble Floors Suffer ‘Tremendous Damage’ from Cleaning Mishap

Click here to read the full article. The Hagia Sophia, a Byzantine-era religious building in Istanbul, Turkey, was reportedly damaged last week when heavy cleaning equipment cracked the marble floors. It is just the latest incident in recent years that has seen the site damaged. The Hagia Sophia, constructed by the Eastern Roman Emperor Justinian I between 532 and 537, served as the largest Christian cathedral in the world until Constantinople was taken over by the Ottoman Empire in 1453. It was then turned into a mosque and subsequently into a museum by Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1935. Considered...
RELIGION
ARTnews

X-Ray Reveals Hidden van Gogh Self-Portrait, Frick Will Stage Barkley L. Hendricks Show, and More: Morning Links for July 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HISTORY’S MYSTERIES, PART I. Yesterday brought news of researchers at a museum in Israel discovering three sketches by Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of a painting of a nude woman that he made in 1908. Now, experts at the National Galleries of Scotland have revealed that they X-rayed a Vincent Van Gogh portrait of a woman from its collection and found a self-portrait of the artist on its back, BBC News reports. The self-portrait is currently obscured by cardboard that was glued to the verso of the 1885 work. Staffers said that it...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ARTnews

Philadelphia’s Plan for Harriet Tubman Monument Decried for Excluding Black Artists

Click here to read the full article. The city of Philadelphia’s plan for a new monument dedicated to Harriet Tubman has come under fire from local artists and historians who have criticized the city’s decision to commission Wesley Wofford, a white artist, to design the permanent sculpture without seeking proposals from additional artists. Wofford, whose sculpture studio is based in North Carolina, had designed the statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, that was displayed outside of the Philadelphia’s City Hall from January to March. Set up as a traveling exhibition, the statue has since been moved to White Plains, New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

400 Religious Monuments in Spain Are in Serious Danger Due to Neglect, Organization Says

Click here to read the full article. Four hundred religious monuments in Spain are in serious danger due to neglect, Hispania Nostra, a nonprofit that works to promote and conserve “cultural and national heritage” in Spain, said in a statement Thursday. Hispania Nostra publishes a record of different monuments, buildings, and sites of archaeological importance around the country and the condition they’re in. The Red List, which is published on a rolling basis, notes which sites are in a state of serious disrepair; their most recent update notes that many religious monuments are fading away due to neglect and looting. “Monasteries, hermitages,...
WORLD
ARTnews

Earliest Known Depictions of Two Biblical Heroines Found in an Ancient Synagogue

Click here to read the full article. Mosaics depicting the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael were uncovered by archaeologists in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq in Galilee, Israel. According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), which announced the find last week, these nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics are the first known depictions of the figures as described in the book of Judges. The agricultural village Huqoq, near the sea of Galilee, features in the Hebrew Bible. An excavation project has been ongoing there since 2011, wherein archaeologists have focused their efforts on a synagogue from the late...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Margaret Keane, ‘Big Eyes’ Painter, Dies At 94

Click here to read the full article. Artist Margaret Keane, whose paintings of big eyed children were incredibly popular in the ’50s and ’60s, died on Sunday at 94, the New York Times has reported. Keane’s paintings were fabulously successful with the public, who not only bought her paintings, but the plates, prints, and a whole range of franchised home goods decorated in her signature style — waifs and children staring out mournfully with big, dark eyes, perhaps clutching at a small animal. Keane’s life story is an exceptional one, so much so that it was told in the movie “Big Eyes”...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Halsey
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
ARTnews

Environmental Activists Glue Themselves to Landscape Paintings, Including One by van Gogh

Click here to read the full article. Activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil, a coalition of activist organizations in the United Kingdom whose members regularly perform acts of civil disobedience, glued themselves to two paintings: one in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow yesterday, the other at the Courtauld Institute in London today. At the Courtauld, two activists with the group affixed themselves to Vincent van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom (1889), which is considered a highlight of the museum’s Impressionist and Post-Impressionist holdings. In a statement released by Just Stop Oil, one of the protesters, Louis McKechnie,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

How an Under-Recognized Female Dealer Shaped the 20th-Century French Art Scene

Click here to read the full article. Open admiration for the art market has always been a taboo within museums, but that has not stopped institutions across the world from staging exhibitions about the dealers who helped shape modern art. The Museum of Modern Art did a show about Ambroise Vollard back in the ’70s; the Philadelphia Museum of Art mounted one about Paul Durand-Ruel in 2015; the Centre Pompidou has honored Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler with a survey. Looking at all of these venerated dealers who boosted the Impressionists and the modernists after them, a certain picture emerges: the gallerist as...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Live Performances#Poetry#Sotheby#New York Times#The U S Supreme Court
ARTnews

Add Graphic Punch to Your Ceramics with the Best Underglaze Drawing Tools

Click here to read the full article. Decorating ceramic pieces doesn’t have to be limited to glazes and slips. You can also draw on your in-progress pieces using brush-less implements such as underglaze pens, chalks, pencils, and more. These handy tools allow you to achieve greater detail, whether you’re creating a picture, adding lettering, or producing an abstract design. They can be pricey, but investing in a set can vastly expand your creative possibilities. Below, explore five of our favorite underglaze drawing tools for ceramics.  Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Koons ‘Balloon Monkey’ Sells for Ukraine Relief, Yves Klein Overperforms at Christie’s London-Paris Sale

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s staged two back-to-back sales of modern and contemporary art on Tuesday afternoon in London and Paris, bringing in a combined total of $250 million with fees. The 106 lots offered spanned works from young newcomers like Anna Weyant and pieces by long-gone art historical figures like Claude Monet. Some 97 works sold, with one piece by Cy Twombly withdrawn in advance. Twenty-eight lots in the auctions were guaranteed; 24 of them were secured with irrevocable bids. The Paris portion focused namely on European artists. Works by Yves Klein, Pierre Soulages, Jean Paul Riopelle, and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Victoria & Albert Museum Returns Marble Head Taken from Turkish Sarcophagus Over a Century Ago

Click here to read the full article. London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will return to Turkey a marble head of the Greek deity Eros that was separated from a sarcophagus dating to the 3rd century CE. The move resolves a struggle of nearly a century to restitute the object. The V&A described the artifact’s return as “a cultural partnership” with the Turkish government agency overseeing culture and tourism.  The loan agreement, which is set to last for a period of six years, acknowledges shared ownership between the Turkish government and the U.K. museum, which is state-run. The Eros fragment was taken in...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

The Best Self-Moistening Water Brushes for Artists on the Move

Click here to read the full article. Super convenient for artists on the go, self-moistening water brushes are just paintbrushes with a water reservoir in the shaft: you simply fill up a water brush and get to work. Water brushes are perfect for aquarelle-style painting in watercolor or aquatint. They can be used with watercolor pens and pencils, or with powdered or solid pigment to avoid the mess and hassle of extra tools. They are also a must-have addition to any pocket watercolor kit for plein air painting. Browse our roundup below to find the best brush for you. Brought to...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy