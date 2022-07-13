ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Do You Not Live Here?' Watch Strangers Hilariously Try to Enter Wrong Home

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophia Sciascia, who owns the Ring Doorbell, told Newsweek that the drunk young woman entered the wrong address into Uber but didn't realize until too...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Father Shot Dead While Playing Pokémon Go With 7-Year-Old

A father in Evanston, Illinois, was fatally shot in a park Thursday while playing Pokémon Go with his young daughter, his family says. Police responded to the scene after an officer in the area heard shots just after 9 p.m. Once officers arrived at the park and provided first aid to the father, he was pronounced dead, the Evanston Police Department wrote in a news release on Friday.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommates#University Of Calgary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newsweek

Man Drags Alligator Through Park With Bare Hands in Wild Video

A video posted on Facebook showed a man approaching an alligator and dragging it by its tail in a park in Savannah, Georgia. The 26-minute long video showed Marquell White approaching the alligator until he eventually took hold of its tail and dragged it through a park before reaching a body of water where he let go.
SAVANNAH, GA
Newsweek

Why Did Paloma Leave 'Big Brother' 2022? Contestant Walks Out in Shock Exit

Big Brother season 24's Paloma Aguilar has quit the show after just a week in the house. The houseguest joined the series as an original cast member on the 2022 edition of the long-running CBS hit, but on the first eviction night of the season on Thursday, July 14, host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed that the 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, California, had made a shock exit.
TV SHOWS
Newsweek

Toddler Shows Dog How to Use Slide In Adorable Video: 'This Is Friendship'

An adorable video of a toddler showing his pet bulldog how to use his slide has been lighting up social media. Footage of the young child encouraging his pet to come and have a go on the plaything went viral after being shared to Twitter by Yoda4ever, where it has already been viewed 2.3 million times, earning over 15,000 retweets and more than 115,000 likes in the process.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy