ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

BREAKING: Two charged in overdose death of pregnant woman

spmetrowire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been charged for their roles in the overdose death of a pregnant woman. Laron C. Thomas, 35, and 23-year-old Isaiah N. Solis, both of Wisconsin Rapids, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a 27-year-old woman and her unborn child....

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 3

Laura Welch
4d ago

if she hadn't gotten it from them she would have from someone else. she was 8 months pregnant for God's sake and had no regard for her unborn child. that child would have been born addicted to drugs and had a very painful withdrawal himself among possible many other problems

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Willison Sentenced for 2019 Police Chase

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man found guilty of running into a police officer with his car, then leading officers on a high-speed chase will serve 11.5 years in prison. Dan Willison will also serve five years of extended supervision as part of Judge Michael Moran’s orders given on Friday for one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Upon release, he will also be required to install an ignition lock device in any vehicles registered to him and will have his driver’s license revoked for three years.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Officer involved incident in Forest County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15, 2022. At approximately 9:37 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens Point, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stevens Point, WI
State
Indiana State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle stolen in Neenah, 3 bikes left behind

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information relating to a stolen vehicle early on Saturday. Deputies say that a vehicle was stolen early in the morning on July 16 in Neenah. However, some unique evidence was left behind.
NEENAH, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Man Arrested for Possession

A Wood County man arrested after fire crews noticed drug activity in his home appeared in Wood County Court. Back in May, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the Village of Port Edwards. A search warrant was executed after the fire crew noticed signs of drug activity in the home.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Charged with Possession

Trenton McCorkle, age 26 of Wausau, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drugs#Firearms#Violent Crime#Stevens Point Police
94.3 Jack FM

Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
spmetrowire.com

Sheriff’s office hires new records specialist

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new records specialist on June 27. Rosholt-native Tammy Henderson was sworn in to the role by Sheriff Mike Lukas before a roomful of deputies and other staff from PCSO. Henderson’s background involves longtime work with Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., where she worked...
ROSHOLT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

WESTFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery in Westfield on Tuesday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The robbery happened just after 4:45 a.m. at the Refuel Pantry Mobil Gas station in Westfield. Sheriff Joe Konrath said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.
WESTFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy