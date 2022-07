WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Senior citizens in Lewis and surrounding counties will have the opportunity to show off their skills in a variety of competitions on Saturday at the first of three Senior SKIP (Still Keeping It Physical) Days at Lewis County Park. LC Senior Center Activities Director Belinda Lewis is organizing the event, which is made possible through a grant from the Pallotine Foundation.

