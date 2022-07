Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder will have some competition when he runs for reelection. The Illinois Times is reporting City Treasurer Misty Buscher plans to run against Langfelder as he runs for a 3rd term. Buscher announced her plans to her supporters that she will run, Friday night at Boondocks Pub. Buscher who describes herself as fiscally a Republican and socially more of a Democrat said as mayor she would communicate “differently” than Langfelder, citing what she says is frustration Aldermen and citizens have had with his communication.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO