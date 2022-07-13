ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to attend White House ARP Summit

 4 days ago

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to attend White House ARP Summit.

Puglover
4d ago

He's attending so he can join the Democratic sidebars for pointers on how to increase the suffering of the legal citizens of this country and how to compensate illegal voters for their votes.

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
Pro Life Groups React To Governor’s Executive Order

HARRISBURG – Pro life groups reacted to Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order on abortion. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says, “This new executive order just confirms Gov. Wolf’s title as PA’s most extreme governor on abortion, Just as Pennsylvanians do not want their tax dollars paying for abortions, they also do not want government, through the use of tax dollars, advertising and promoting abortion.” Geer added that Wolf’s claim the PA Constitution provides a guarantees a right to an abortion is simply not true. PA Pro Life Federation’s Education Director, Bonnie Finnerty commented that Wolf wants PA to become an abortion magnet. We already have over 32,000 abortions a year in the Commonwealth, equating to five kindergarten classes lost each and every day. Rather than pushing for even more abortion and competing with radical states like New York and New Jersey for abortion tourism, we should concentrate on providing compassionate care and tangible support for pregnant women in need and their vulnerable children.”
Firearm background checks down, denials referred to law enforcement up in Pa.

Firearm background checks down, denials referred to law enforcement up in Pa.
With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
Winners and losers in the recently enacted Pennsylvania budget

Election-year budgets often are tame so as not to irritate voters, but the Pennsylvania budget breaks that mold in good ways and bad. Flush with cash, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican legislative leaders agreed to significant investments in areas that have long demanded additional funding. But as with any...
Legislation Protecting PA Seniors Earns Governor’s Approval

HARRISBURG – Legislation to protect older Pennsylvanians has been signed into law. Act 61 of 2022 will extend the protections of the institutional sexual assault statute to cover the elderly and other care-dependent persons who are assaulted by those who have the responsibility of providing care. Current law gives extra protections to students, inmates, dependent children, and others who are most vulnerable because of the institutional setting in which they find themselves. The new offense would be triggered when a caretaker engages in sexual contact with a care-dependent person who receives care in or from a facility. A facility is defined to include, but is not limited to, places such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, private care residences, and adult daily living centers. A person convicted under this new law would commit a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $15,000.
New Pa. budget includes $140M boost to state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

Inflation is causing price hikes all around Pennsylvania, but the new state budget is looking to ease one cost for the elderly and people living with disabilities. The $45.2 billion state budget that Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law last week, providing a $140 million increase to the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, an action that will expand payments by 70 percent for one year.
Pa. law mandates teens in the North Philly beating death be charged as adults

When a young person under 18 faces criminal charges, Pennsylvania law usually requires a judge to confirm whether charging them as an adult is in the public interest. But that rule doesn’t apply for some of the most serious charges, like rape, murder, and kidnapping. Those are immediately transferred to criminal court due to statutory exclusion, a provision in state law that completely excludes certain charges from juvenile court.
Top five cities Pennsylvanians are moving to as population drops

(WTAJ) — A national moving company released an annual report they say shows the percentage of people moving to and from Pennsylvania and the top five cities residents are relocating to. A 2022 report from Allied Van Lines shows a majority of residents are moving out of the Keystone state which they also say is […]
Governor Carney Announces Changes to Leadership Team

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced changes to his leadership team in the Office of the Governor:. Sheila Grant, who has served as chief of staff since 2019, will leave the Governor’s office in August to serve in the White House as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Presidential Speechwriter. Before her tenure as chief of staff, Grant served as the Governor’s deputy chief of staff, and as chief of staff in Governor Carney’s congressional office and has been his primary speechwriter over the past decade. She was previously an aide for Senator Tom Carper.
New laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

New laws taking effect in Pennsylvania
19 AMAZING WEEKEND GETAWAYS IN PA YOU’LL LOVE

Pennsylvania’s proximity to many of the Northeast’s major cities gives the state huge potential as a weekend destination. Even Pennsylvania residents are bound to discover a tucked away corner of their home state; it is, after all, almost as large as neighboring New York. Mountains, woodlands, rolling hills...
