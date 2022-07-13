ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Pa. law protects cannabis businesses’ access financial services

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT8Yo_0geIGn7e00

State legislation recognizing the rights of Pennsylvanian cannabis companies to secure financial services from banks and lenders has been signed into law, picking up strong bi-partisan support amid a largely chaotic legislative session.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe, into law on Monday. It adds a section “legitimate cannabis-related business” to the state’s commerce and trade statutes, giving them broad protections to financial services: “A financial institution authorized to engage in business in this commonwealth may provide financial services to or for the benefit of a legitimate cannabis-related business and the business associates of a legitimate cannabis-related business subject to.”

Brown’s legislation defines legitimate cannabis businesses broadly to include growers, manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, and dispensers, and covers companies that conduct business in other states as long as they comply with Pennsylvania law.

Marijuana advocates lauded the new law as a win for the industry.

“All businesses that provide jobs and grow the state’s tax base require investment and protection as a basic necessity,” Meredith Buettner, executive director at Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, wrote in a statement. “But for years, Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana operators have been denied these basic rights. [Brown’s proposal] House Bill 331 ensures equity for legitimate cannabis businesses, but most importantly, it sends a signal to the federal government to pass a national ‘safe banking act’ that protects an industry that helps millions of patients and generates billions in tax dollars.”

Jamie Wiggan is news editor at Pittsburgh City Paper, where this story first appeared.

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Online addiction treatment provider tool now available in Pa. | Five for the Weekend

An online tool to help those experiencing substance use disorder find reputable treatment providers is now available to Pennsylvanians. Known as ATLAS (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform), the online tool was created by Shatterproof, a national nonprofit working to combat addiction in the United States. ATLAS “evaluates” treatment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to Pennsylvania military members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

New Pa. budget includes $140M boost to state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

Inflation is causing price hikes all around Pennsylvania, but the new state budget is looking to ease one cost for the elderly and people living with disabilities. The $45.2 billion state budget that Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law last week, providing a $140 million increase to the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, an action that will expand payments by 70 percent for one year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

New Pennsylvania child care tax credit offers families financial relief

Pennsylvania parents and guardians will be able to recoup up to 30% of their child care expenses when filing their tax returns beginning in 2023. As part of a new child care tax credit, families who claim one child dependent on their taxes can receive up to $3,000. Those claiming two or more dependents can receive up to $6,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Cerees Moretti

Common-Law Marriages In Pennsylvania Still Exist

Legislation had banned the contracting of new common-law marriages (CLM) in Pennsylvania after January 1, 2005. For the text of the statute abolishing common law marriage, see 23 Pa. Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1103. Any common-law marriages prior to this date were grandfathered in.
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Cannabis Industry#Medical Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Lsb Brown#House
wtae.com

The gas tax debate in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses an internal combustion engine to get from point A to point B feels the pain of high gasoline and diesel prices. "It's about time that we start thinking about the average consumer out there who has to pay for these taxes," said state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. "And when we say 'the money should be going into the rainy day fund,' well it's raining out there for a lot of people who can't get to work, can't pay their bills."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State budget will give environmental efforts a funding boost, advocates, lawmakers say

The spending plan that the Republican-controlled General Assembly approved last week includes a $535,000 increase to the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, $100 million to support the rehabilitation, repair, and development of parks and forest areas, and a $5 million increase to the Conservation District Fund, as well as $220 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish a clean streams fund. The post State budget will give environmental efforts a funding boost, advocates, lawmakers say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Top five cities Pennsylvanians are moving to as population drops

(WTAJ) — A national moving company released an annual report they say shows the percentage of people moving to and from Pennsylvania and the top five cities residents are relocating to. A 2022 report from Allied Van Lines shows a majority of residents are moving out of the Keystone state which they also say is […]
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy