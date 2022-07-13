The Houston Chronicle is celebrating 713 Day with free exploration of H-Town culture

The Houston Texans reached settlement agreements with 30 women accusing the team's former quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. One of the women also filed suit against the team after a New York Times investigation revealed the team provided Watson with access to a hotel room where some of the misconduct occurred and a member of the team's security gave Watson a non-disclosure agreement to give massage therapists when booking appointments. In the filing against the Texans, the team was said to have "turned a blind eye" to its player's behavior. The other women also intended to make similar legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO