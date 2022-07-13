ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Houston Chronicle is celebrating 713 Day with free exploration of H-Town culture

By Dan Carson
 4 days ago
The site is dropping its paywall to commemorate the day inspired by Houston's iconic area...

Chron.com

5 fantastic Houston farmers markets to visit right now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston has no shortage of fantastic farmers markets where you can find local, in-season produce, artisan goods, meats, eggs and dairy products and delicious baked goods. Houston’s farmers markets are also a great way to spend a Sunday morning (although market days do vary by location), walking amid the vendors, smelling freshly popped kettle corn in the breeze and listening to live music.
Chron.com

The difference between a kolache and a klobasnek, explained

You've been using the word "kolache" wrong. While the term has long been accepted in the Texas lexicon as all-encompassing for the Czech pastries both sweet and savory, much of what you're calling a kolache is actually a klobasnek. So, what's the difference? First, let's dig into a little history...
Chron.com

This week’s best finds at lululemon

When life hands you lululemon, it typically doesn’t hand you a great bargain to go with it. We get it — quality comes at a certain cost, but none of us were prepared to fall for $100 lululemon leggings this hard!. While it’s nice to have the occasional...
Chron.com

Texans reach settlement with Deshaun Watson's accusers

The Houston Texans reached settlement agreements with 30 women accusing the team's former quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. One of the women also filed suit against the team after a New York Times investigation revealed the team provided Watson with access to a hotel room where some of the misconduct occurred and a member of the team's security gave Watson a non-disclosure agreement to give massage therapists when booking appointments. In the filing against the Texans, the team was said to have "turned a blind eye" to its player's behavior. The other women also intended to make similar legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached.
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

