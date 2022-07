MADISON, Wis. – Trace Asia-based artistic circulation from premodern time periods to the 20th century with Echoing Overseas: Asian Artistic Exchange, on view Aug. 8-Nov. 28, 2022 at the Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The exhibition will feature approximately 50 works drawn from the Museum’s permanent collection that showcase the dynamic interactions between artists, styles, themes and materials. These relationships are most evident in the details of the artworks, several of which will be placed side-by-side in the gallery to encourage comparison.

